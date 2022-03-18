Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Aircraft Repair Plant Hit In Western Lviv, Ukraine

By

Published

courtesy Jambo
courtesy Jambo

As the war continues, more destructions are reported every single day. Earlier today, an aircraft maintenance plant close to Lviv has been hit with missiles, in a report given by the city’s mayor Andriy Sadovy.

At  6am on Friday, three blasts were heard followed by the sound of air raid sirens. Moreover, smoke was seen from a distance.

Photo courtesy Wikipedia

Photo courtesy Wikipedia Airplane being repaired 

Authority are now assessing the situation to give more details. According to the Mayor, no casualties have so far been reported. Consequently, more than two million people have so far fled to Poland since the beginning of Russian invasion. Lviv’s mayor, Andriy Sadovy, said that the civilian airport had not been hit.

Smoke rises from a factory building near Lviv airport, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Lviv, Ukraine, March 18, 2022. (photo credit: KAI PFAFFENBACH/REUTERS)

Video https://twitter.com/i/status/1504717620796432387

Those that survived the bombing are reported to be coming from the ruins of a theatre in Mariupol. Lviv is the center of the country’s nationalist movement.

Nonetheless, Lviv has a civil airport and military airfield. This made it one of the Russian sights according to the residents. Ukrainian people continue to suffer as the war continues.

Also read More Civilians To Be Evacuated Today In Mariupol, Ukraine.

Most parts of the world have also been affected since prices of different commodities have gone up.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019