News

Amos Nyaribo Sworn In As Nyamira Governor

Amos Nyaribo has been sworn in as the Governor of Nyamira county following the demise of former Governor John Nyangarama…

Amos Nyaribo Sworn In As Nyamira Governor

(KDRTV)- Amos Nyaribo has been sworn in as the Governor of Nyamira county following the demise of former Governor John Nyangarama who succumbed to COVID-19 

The swearing-in ceremony was presided over by the High Court Judge Esther Maina and the event took place at Nyamira Primary School grounds on Tuesday morning according to the law on the administration of oaths

Nyaribo was elected along with Governor Nyangarama and has held the position of Deputy Governor for eight years

KDRTV understands that Nyaribo had a frosty link with his boss after it turned out that he used to fire some county officials in absence of his boss

Nyaribo has become the fourth deputy Govoner to assume office after the death of governors since 2013

The three other deputy governors who assumed the office include Nderitu Gachagua, Wahome Gakuru, and Joyce Laboso

More to follow…

