Angry Kenyans Bash Miguna for Disrespecting Eliud Kipchoge

Self-proclaimed NRM General Miguna Miguna is in an online storm with netizens after blasting Kenyans for over-celebrating Marathon Great Eliud Kipchoge. According to the Canadian based lawyer, Kenyans were behaving like hunters and gatherers.

Taking to social media, the former Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant said that whereas the world is celebrating NOBEL PEACE Prize winners and other achievements of the human brain in 2019, Kenyans are ululating over runners.

“In 2019, as the world celebrates NOBEL PRIZE winners in Physics, Economics, Medicine, Literature, Peace and other ACHIEVEMENTS of the HUMAN BRAIN, CREATIVITY and INDUSTRY, Kenyans are ululating over RUNNERS.” reads part of a post on Miguna’s Twitter Handle.

In 2019, as the world celebrates NOBEL PRIZE winners in Physics, Economics, Medicine, Literature, Peace and other ACHIEVEMENTS of the HUMAN BRAIN, CREATIVITY and INDUSTRY, Kenyans are ululating over RUNNERS. Hunters and gatherers are obsolete. Wars are no longer won by runners. — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) October 14, 2019

On Saturday, Kipchoge became the first human being to run the Marathon under 2 hours in a highly publicized race dubbed the INEOS 1:59 Challenge. He has received international recognition for the landmark achievement.

Former US President Barrack Obama is among those who congratulated him. It is, therefore, baffling that Miguna would be the only person to see this differently.

This is what Kenyans are saying:

You are very idle sir. Si ata ungeosha viombo chafu. — Mimimkenya (@Mimimkenya7) October 14, 2019

On this, I'll have to disagree with you Daktari. We can't all be scientists et al., but we can celebrate our achievements esp. if they inspire us as a nation to come together and be better. — Polaris 🌟 (@I_Am_Mwiti) October 14, 2019

How about you win a NOBEL PRIZE in Physics, Economics, Medicine, Literature, Peace or any other ACHIEVEMENT of the HUMAN BRAIN, CREATIVITY and INDUSTRY so you can give us something 'worth' ululating over? — Wanja Kavengi (@WKavengi) October 14, 2019

They run to make money and better their families not to win war. Vita tumeachia the armed forces. — VICTOR OSWAGO (@VictorOswago) October 14, 2019

If running means nothing. What was going on here pic.twitter.com/qcCdPoAA1j — Lt Colonel Lobengula (@wakitambo) October 14, 2019

This is another reason why you should be barred from entering Kenya. Keep tweeting while we are rejoicing here. Kenya remains home of champions and world record breakers. For you Nairobi county governor's seat unaonea Viusasa-stay online. — Cornelius Kipkemoi (@corneliuz94) October 14, 2019

The angry feedback forced Miguna to clarify his statement.

“I did not even suggest that Kenyans should stop running or celebrating runners. Those who cannot comprehend should not blame me for their limitations.”

