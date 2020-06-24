Anne Waiguru: My Only Mistake is Supporting the BBI Report

(KDRTV) – Embattled Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has claimed that her woes with the Kirinyaga County Assembly have nothing to do with her performance but her support for the BBI report.

Waiguru was impeached early this month over claims of gross violation of the constitution, misuse of office and corruption,

The MCAs presented two witnesses to the Senate Committee investigating her impeachment where Waiguru was accused of neglecting the County Health Ministry. Dr Gor Goody said hospitals were dilapidated to a point of snakes sneaking to operation theatres.

Waiguru further said that she did not confer to herself Ksh10m as allowances for fictitious foreign trips. She said she attended some of those trips in the company of Majority leader.

In her final submissions, Waiguru said she was only impeached because of her stand on the BBI report.

“My stand on the BBI has made me enemies with people of deep influence and deep pockets inside my county and outside,” the governor said adding that she forgives the MCAs for conspiring with her enemies to impeach her.

The Senate Committee chaired by Kakamega’s Cleophas Malala will retreat to write its final statement on Thursday. The report will be submitted to the Senate on Thursday afternoon. Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka has gazetted a special sitting to consider the committee’s report.