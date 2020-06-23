Connect with us

Waiguru Impeachment! Kirinyaga Doctors Forced to Kill Snakes Before Performing Surgeries

Anne Waiguru

(KDRTV) – Hospitals in Kirinyaga County are so neglected that surgeons are forced to kill snakes in the theatre before operating on patients, an expert has revealed.

Doctor Gor Goody, an official of the Kenya Medical Practitioners Union (KMPDU) accused Waiguru of neglecting hospitals and medical officers.

‘We have an incident where a surgeon was forced to kill a snake before operating on a patient,” Dr Gor said on Tuesday, during the hearing of Governor Anne Waiguru’s impeachment at County Hall.

Dr Gor accused Waiguru of neglecting health facilities. She said more than 30 Dispensaries have been closed due to lack of funds to run them forcing patients to seek help from the nearby counties.

At Kerugoya County Referral Hospital, harmful waste is disposed inside the hospital and thereby risking the lives of patients and health workers. Some health workers are reported to have contracted diseases in hospitals.

She also accused Waiguru of firing competent support staff who were contracted in different hospitals and hiring new people who had no idea about what working in hospitals entailed.

Dr Goody concluded that Kirinyaga is a health hazard.

The County Assembly also put form Kirinyaga Health CEC Agnes Gachoki on the witness stand.

Dr Gachoki said that she was forced to resign from her job after Waiguru refused to fund hospitals and told her to shut down dispensaries.

The hearing continues tomorrow.

 

