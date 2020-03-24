Connect with us
 

Another African Music Legend Manu Dibango taken down by Corona Virus

Manu Dibango

KDRTV-African music scene loses another international musician Manu Dibango due to Corona Virus Epidemic.

The Saxophone Wizard, Singer and Song Writer Cameroonian born, Manu Dibango dies after contracting the deadly virus Corona Virus which is sweeping the World like a plague and has also claimed the Soukous star Arlus Mabele from Democratic Republic of Congo who was based in Paris, France.

The Family relayed the sad news on his Facebook and Twitter pages.

Manu 1

manu 2

manu3

Manu 4

His demise has shocked his fans across the World.

