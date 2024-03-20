Autopsy Reveals What Killed NTV Journalist Rita Tinina

An autopsy procedure on the body of the late NTV journalist Rita Tinina has revealed that she died of severe pneumonia.

Speaking on Tuesday at Umash Funeral Home, family spokesperson Timothy Njaga said they are satisfied with the postmortem results.

Njaga noted that government pathologist Peter Ndegwa conducted the autopsy in the presence of the family pathologist.

“We had come here to witness the postmortem performed by government pathologist Dr Ndegwa and the family pathologist Dr Michieka. The process is now complete, we have been given the results that the late Rita died of severe pneumonia. We are satisfied with the results,” Njaga stated.

Rita’s body was discovered in her house in Kileleshwa on Sunday afternoon in a suspected epileptic attack.

Tinina was supposed to report at the station for an assignment before the 1 p.m. bulletin but she failed to show up.

This prompted the managers at her place of work to send her colleague to the house where the body was found.

“Before, death, the deceased was living with her 8-year-old daughter namely Mia Malaika and a house help called Nelius Mwihaki Macharia aged 36 years old in the same house. She was suffering from epilepsy and had five days severe fever, her health history which was given by the said sister,” a police report read in part.

Tinina worked at the Nation Media Group (NMG) before joining KTN News in 2012 where she worked as a senior reporter before returning to NTV in October 2023.

President William Ruto on Monday eulogized Tinina as a pioneer and trailblazer in Television journalism in the country.

“My sincere condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Rita Tinina, a pioneer and a trailblazer in TV journalism. Rest in peace, Rita,” Ruto said in a statement.

