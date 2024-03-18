NTV Journalist Found Dead In Her Kileleshwa House

NTV Journalist Rita Tinina was on Sunday, March 17 found dead at her house along Laikipia Road In Kileleshwa, Nairobi.

Tinina was supposed to report at the station for an assignment before the 1 p.m. bulletin but she failed to show up.

This prompted the managers at her place of work to send her colleague to the house where the body was found.

A police report seen by KDRTV indicates that Tinina’s elder sister was informed of the incident and rushed there.

On arrival at the scene, the sister called in the assistance of emergency medical services whereby the paramedics confirmed that the body was already lifeless.

Before, her death, Tinina who was living with her 8-year-old daughter Mia Malaika and a house help was suffering from epilepsy and had a severe fever for five days.

“She was suffering from epilepsy and had five days old severe fever, her health history which was given by the said sister,” the police report stated.

The scene was visited by Stapol and duty officer Kileleshwa, Kilimani Q10 and it was processed by SOCC standby Nairobi. No physical injuries were found on the body which was moved to Umash morgue for preservation awaiting autopsy.

Nation Media Group (NMG), in a statement in the evening, eulogized Tinina as an adept and experienced journalist who was until her demise an output producer at NTV.

“She served with great dedication and passion. Besides being an excellent worker, she was a friendly colleague who will be greatly missed. On behalf of the board, management, and staff of NMG, we wish to send our sincere condolences to Rita’s family and friends. We will stand with you during this trying time,” the media house stated.

Tinina worked at the Nation Media Group (NMG) before joining KTN News in 2012 where she worked as a senior reporter before returning to NTV in October 2023.

