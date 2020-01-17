Babu Owino Claims Shooting Incident Was an Assasination Attempt on his Life

(KDRTV) – Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has claimed that Friday’s shooting incident was an assassination attempt on his life.

Babu Owino shot a DJ at B Club in Nairobi’s Kilimani Estate. Police said the victim is currently admitted at Nairobi Hospital in critical condition.

“He drew his pistol and shot the DJ in the neck. The victim was rushed to Nairobi Hospital in serious condition by the management of the club,” the report reads in part.

But Babu has released a statement on social media, saying he only drew his gun after being surrounded by aggressive individuals. He said an exchange of fire ensued in the melee.

He claimed that the incident was related to an assassination attempt he had reported at Parliament Police Station in November last year.

“Yesterday was the culmination of these efforts by my enemies. While enjoying the company of my friends at a popular Nairobi restaurant, I was surrounded by a large group of aggressive individuals. In the melee, there was an exchange of gunfire,” reads Babu’s statement in part.

Babu further said that he will not interfere with police investigations into the matter and urged his supporters to remain calm.

“I invite the relevant authorities to conduct their investigations without fear or favour and I remain confident that the truth will come out,” he said.

He said the incident will not distract him from supporting President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Police have said that the cartridge used in the shooting has not been recovered.

Here is Babu Owino’s Statement:

A few weeks ago, I made a public statement regarding threats that I had been receiving against my life. At the turn of the year, I reported an attempted assassination at the Parliament Police Station under OB number OB21/17/11/2019 at 17:28hrs. I have been living under the weight of intimidation and threats by my political opponents.

Yesterday was the culmination of these efforts by my enemies. While enjoying the company of my friends at a popular Nairobi restaurant, I was surrounded by a large group of aggressive individuals. In the melee, there was an exchange of gunfire.

I invite the relevant authorities to conduct their investigations without fear or favour and I remain confident that the truth will come out.

I urge my supporters to remain calm. I will continue to serve wananchi fearlessly. This will not deter me from supporting H. E Uhuru Kenyatta and H. E Raila Odinga in the journey to transform our country.

