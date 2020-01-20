Babu Owino Denies Shooting DJ, Facing Life in Prison

(KDRTV) – Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has pleaded not guilty to the charges of attempting to kill DJ DJ Evolve and misusing his firearm.

Babu was arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts on Monday morning, after spending the weekend in custody following a shooting incident at B Club in Nairobi’s Kilimani Estate on Friday.

Embakasi MP Babu Owino pleads not guilty to attempted murder charge; court hearing bail application https://t.co/1CKwYr1Apu pic.twitter.com/eEFl0vzch6 — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) January 20, 2020

Police are still piecing together the details of what happened leading to the shooting at around 7 AM on Friday morning. According to witnesses, Babu and DJ Evolve know each other very well. It is alleged that the two were arguing over the size of their ‘guns’ when the MP took his gun and shot the DJ twice in the neck.

Babu claimed that the shooting was a result of an assassination attempt on his life. However, CCTV footage from the hotel showed the MP shot DJ Evolve, whose real name is Felix Orinda without any provocation.

DJ Evolve is currently recovering at the Nairobi Hospital after undergoing surgery to remove the bullet lodged in his shoulder. Babu’s lawyer Cliff Ombeta told journalists that the MP had catered for the medical bill.

If found guilty, the controversial lawmaker risks being slapped with a life sentence over the shooting.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) through its head of Offences Jacob Ondari has also opposed Babu’s bail application.

“The accused has been charged with attempted murder which carries a penalty of life imprisonment if found guilty. It is a very serious offence and the punishment to be meted out is so serious and heavy,” Ondari said.

