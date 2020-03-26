Babu Owino Feels The Wrath of KoT

(KDRTV) – Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has been on the receiving end of brutal social media trolls after announcing that he was ready to donate 50% of his salary towards fighting the dreaded Coronavirus.

The MP was responding to calls from President Uhuru Kenyatta who had asked other arms of government to take pay cuts over the pandemic.

Uhuru and his deputy William Ruto took an 80% pay cut while their Cabinet Secretaries and Cabinet Administrative Secretaries will earn only 70% of their pay as Principal Secretaries take 20% pay cuts. The President said the move is voluntary.

Babu became the first MP to announce that he was ready for a pay cut.

I will donate 50% of my Salary to help fight Corona Virus. — Babu Owino (@HEBabuOwino) March 25, 2020

However, most Kenyans did not agree with the MP’s move. They told him off and asked him to use the money to treat DJ Evolve who is bedridden at Nairobi Hospital since January.

Mp Babu owino says he will give 50% of his salary to fight covid-19.

i.e. 300-400k

Kenyans are however not taking it easy.

They have asked the lawmaker to sort DJ evolve's medical bill first before helping the nation. pic.twitter.com/0iyTg7RiUg — Mwangi Muiruri 💦 (@nelsonmwangi00) March 25, 2020

Our MPs are the most stupid people we have ever. Some refuse to be screened like the Tana river MP, while others are here pretending to help. Go settle DJ evolve hospital bill first #covid-19 https://t.co/SJwfJ5qUnS — Mwalimu Aming'a 🇰🇪 (@ItsGlayford) March 26, 2020

DJ Evolve has been admitted at Nairobi Hospital since January 17, after allegedly being shot by the lawmaker at a club in Kilimani. The MP has been charged in court with an attempt to kill the DJ.

He was released on a Ksh 10 million cash bail, money which was to be used to pay the DJ’s medical bill. However, this was reduced after he appealed the bail terms.

Early this month, Babu told Capital FM News that he forgave himself for the incident.

“It is a matter that is between me and God and I chose to forgive myself, we cannot change the past but we can change the future, let us focus on what is coming in the foreseeable future.

“Let us not dwell so much in our past cause we can’t change it, no matter how we would want to,” Babu stated.