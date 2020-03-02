Connect with us
 

Uproar as MPESA Outage Leaves Kenyans in Limbo

MPESA
Mpesa Shop

Thousands of Kenyans were left stranded at various shopping outlets following an MPESA outage which rocked Safaricom on Monday evening.

The glitch started at around 5PM, with several people who tried to access MPESA being told that the system was unavailable.

Several Kenyans complained that they were not receiving confirmation messages after withdrawing their money. This is despite their accounts showing that the money had been withdrawn.

Social media was awash with reports that someone could have tried to hack the MPESA systems.

Renown blogger Gabriel Oguda is among the people who were affected by the glitch. He said he was almost lynched after the services failed when he was on a supermaket queue.

Despite the disruptions that MPESA caused, some Kenyans still found some fun in it.

More than 15 million people depend on MPESA for their daily financial transactions. According to Communication Authority of Kenya, Kenyans make 700,000 MPESA transactions per hour.

The service is at the core of almost every Kenyan’s life. However, the system has been having issues in recent times.

In December 2018, the government ordered a thorough probe into MPESA after its systems failed for more than 10 hours.

Peter Ndegwa is set to be the first Kenyan CEO of the biggest Telco in East and Central Africa from next month.

 

