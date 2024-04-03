Babu Owino Files Petition To Impeach CS Nakhumicha

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino on Wednesday filed a notice of notice of motion to impeach Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha.

In the notice, Babu accused CS Nakhumicha of incompetence and gross violation of the constitution.

“Pursuant to Article 152(6) of the Constitution as read with Standing Order 66, I wish to notify you of my intention to move a Special Motion for removal of the Cabinet Secretary for Health from office on two grounds, namely: Gross violation of Articles 26(1) and 43(1)(a) of the Constitution: and Incompetence,” read the notice in part.

The ODM MP claimed that the ongoing doctors’ strike, which began on March 15th, has crippled Kenya’s healthcare system and denied scores of citizens their basic right to healthcare.

“As a result of the doctors’ strike, a majority of Kenyans right to life as well as the right to the highest attainable standard of health has been grosily violated. Since the strike began on 15th March, 2024, scores of Kenyans have been unable to access medical care, and in some dire care, some have even lost their lives,” said Babu.

He also accused CS Nakhumicha of being incompetent by failing to avert the doctors’ strike which is now in its third week.

“The CS has failed to honor the doctor Collective Bargaining Agreement and has instead taken a hard line and is instead threatening the striking doctors with immediate sacking and replacement,” Babu added.

Doctors went on strike on 15 March demanding salary arrears to be cleared and the immediate hiring of trainee doctors.

On Tuesday, the Head of Public Service, Felix Koskei, stated that the government was expediting the posting of medical student interns, inviting those eligible to pick up letters beginning Thursday.

However, KMPDU officials have declined the offer, saying it contradicts the 2017 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

