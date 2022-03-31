Connect with us

Uhuru Set To Meet Kalonzo & Raila To Strike Deal

Photo of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka. Image courtesy.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to meet ODM leader Raila Odinga and Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka to strike another deal ahead of the August general elections.

According to media reports, the primary objective of the Thursday, March 31 meeting will attempt to iron out the thorny issues impeding a pre-election deal between Odinga and Kalonzo.

The three leaders will be meeting for the second time in less than a month in an attempt to forge an accord as the clock ticks down to the August 9 general election. One of the important matters to be discussed, who would be the ODM leader’s running mate.

Kalonzo who shelved his presidential ambitions to support the former Prime Minister early this month has shown interest in the running mate seat.

A number of Raila allies have been castigating the former Vice President for not showing up in Azimio rallies but he recently stated that he will only show up after he is given the running mate position in Azimio.

Kalonzo is also asking for the coalition name to be changed to Azimio OKA.

” We were not Azimio so what was passed there was Raila Odinga was given the mandate to be Azimio presidential candidate but when we went to Jacaranda, I clarified that now on behalf of OKA we will support Odinga and I hope my friends in OKA will agree with me, ” Kalonzo said after endorsing Raila.

“This thing has shifted, it is no longer Azimio la Umoja Movement but Azimio-OKA. Our lawyers led by me will have to reflect on the legal technicalities. What I am sure of is that in the next few days, we will register Azimio-OKA,” he added.

