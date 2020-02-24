Connect with us
 

BBI: DP Ruto Vividly Says They Will Stop Reggae

Ruto demands answers from IG

Deputy President William Ruto has firmly said that the Reggae will have to stop since it is enhancing negative ethnicity, hatred and ethnic profiling

According to DP Ruto, Kenya is a God-fearing country and would not accept the negativity being championed in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rallies

