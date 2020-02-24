News
BBI: DP Ruto Vividly Says They Will Stop Reggae
Deputy President William Ruto has firmly said that the Reggae will have to stop since it is enhancing negative ethnicity, hatred and ethnic profiling
According to DP Ruto, Kenya is a God-fearing country and would not accept the negativity being championed in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rallies
