Why Ichung’wah Wants Purchase Of New Presidential Jet

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has proposed the purchase of a modern presidential jet.

Speaking at the National Assembly on Tuesday afternoon, Ichung’wah lobbied for increased budget allocation for the modernization of military equipment, including the president’s aircraft.

“At times the military does come before the House looking for resources to modernize equipment. I have heard many members during the budget-making process criticize without knowledge, the modernization of military equipment,” said Ichung’wah.

He added, “As we consider the next few years’ budgets, [let us] consider the modernization of our military equipment, including the aircrafts that are used not just in the military but also in the police, including the presidential jet.”

Kimani Ichung’wah

Ichung’wah argued that the presidential jet was acquired in the 1990s by the late President Daniel Arap Moi and hence should be modernized to be safer.

“The Presidential jet was purchased in the late 90’s by former President Daniel Arap Moi and probably this offers us the opportunity to reconsider all this equipment towards modernization them to be safe,” Ichung’wah asserted.

The Presidential jet which is commonly known as the Harambee One made its inaugural landing in Kenya at the Moi Air Base on December 20, 1995.

The plane was originally manufactured in the Netherlands and subsequently modified to enhance its capabilities, reducing its capacity to accommodate 26 passengers while extending its range.

According to reports, The Harambee One consists of an entourage lounge, a VIP dining area, a VIP lounge, a VIP bedroom, a private office, a surround sound system, LCD televisions, a satellite telecommunications system, and high-speed internet.

