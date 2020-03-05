BBI Taskforce Declines to Listen to Moses Kuria

(KDRTV) – Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria will not have a chance to present his views to the BBI Taskforce.

Kuria, took to Facebook on Thursday to share a letter he had received from the Taskforce, in which he was informed that his request to present his views had been declined.

“This is to inform you that we received another letter dated 24th February 2020 from another group named Mt Kenya Parliamentary Group headed by Hon Ngunjiri Wambugu.

“In view of the fact that we cannot invite groups sharing the same name or drawn from the same membership, we, therefore, recommend that you either liaise with that group and submit your presentation together or you submit your written memorandum,” read an excerpt from the letter.

Hii Kenya ina wenyewe. Wengine wetu ni masquatter Posted by Moses Kuria on Thursday, 5 March 2020

Last week, Kuria send a letter to the BBI taskforce, requesting to present his views as part of the Mt Kenya Parliamentary Group.

“We, the Mt Kenya Parliamentary Group wish to seek an appointment to present a memorandum to the BBI steering committee.

“We suggest to have the presentation in Nairobi and at the earliest opportunity,” Kuria had written.

Moses Kuria has been critical of the BBI report since its inception. He has severally claimed that Kenyans should not hold a referendum before the next general elections.

The MP< a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto has recently been the major talking point at BBI rallies.

Read Also: Moses Kuria Writes Emotional Message To Uhuru, Raila, After Kitui Drama

Last weekend, Kuria and Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen caused a stir when they left the Meru BBI rally before it was over. Thousands of attendees followed them out of Kinoru Stadium.

On February 1, Kuria was almost assaulted at the Kitui BBI rally. This was after Governor Charity Ngilu ordered him out of the event claiming that she couldn’t allow anyone who insults President Uhuru Kenyatta in her event. Kuria was pictured sitting on the ground.

It is not clear if the task force had any malicious motive when it asked him to team up with Ngunjiri Wambugu. The two MPs are what can be described as water and oil.

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us inquiries, press releases