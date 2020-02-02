Moses Kuria Writes Emotional Message To Uhuru, Raila, After Kitui Drama

(KDRTV)-Moses Kuria has said that he has forgiven the goons who attempted to eject him out of the Kitui BBI forum and even forced him to sit on the ground during his dramatic arrival at the forum

The Gatundu legislature went viral on Saturday, February 1, after he stormed the meeting in the company of other Jubilee lawmakers allied to the Tanga Tanga team

Moses Kuria took to his Facebook account to thank the residents of Kitui who stood with him during the dramatic event when there was an attempt to eject him out of the forum

“Charity Ngilu (A very close personal friend, it hurts), Dr. James Nyoro and those in whose name violence was visited upon me, Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga. I forgive you. Father forgive them for they know not what they are doing,” he said

According to Moses Kuria, some of the goons who attacked are well-known to him and even they sometimes attend Gor Mahia football games together

“For that who-yet again after Mombasa- beat me up, I forgive you too. I know you all personally as we meet in Gor Mahia games,” he said.

Moses Kuria also touched on Charity Ngilu saying that the populace of Kitui expressed that they missed their ex-governor Julius Malombe who stood with him during the chaos

The Gatundu legislature also told Kalonzo Musyoka that the push for executive prime minister would be vicious

“For Kalonzo Musyoka my friend, open your eyes man. Raila has cheated you thrice and you are still singing praise and worship. And to all Kenyans, fasten your seat belt. The determination by some people to transition to Executive Prime Minister is going to be vicious,” he said.