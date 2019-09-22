Biased Clergy As Embu Catholic Bishop Backs Ruto’s 2022 Plan.

Embu Catholic Bishop Paul Kariuki is under fire for embarking on politics in church and picking a political side ahead of 2022.

In a Sunday Service attended by DP Ruto and other dignitaries, the Bishop defended the country wide tours of DP and asked people who are bothered to mind their business.

He ideally made a comparison of Ruto’s enemies with the famous phrase houseflies that are always bothered by the handiwork of the bee.

“These people are always finding faults in everything that the DP Ruto does and they forget the many developments he has initiated. A fly’s work is to look for dirt, yet a bee is always busy building. They are like the houseflies that are bothered by the handiwork of the bee,” said Bishop Kariuki.

The Bishop urges the DP to keep up the good work, warning the Kieleweke team to brace themselves for the 2022 shock.

Although his utterances were met by laughter from the congregation, a section of people on social media were not very impressed.

For instance, they condemned the actions of preaching politics in church and ideally the idea that a bishop who is supposed to unite Kenyans and not divide them in political stands is doing that.

“A bishop is a symbol of unity and his role is to preach and encourage integration. This one is spewing hate and already planning for 2022 politics. Where did we go wrong as a nation,” said Njenga, a Facebook user.

Ngai! This Embu Catholic Bishop! I thought the clergy should remain neutral. What will he say when Baba visits? Has he chosen to ignore hi catholic prezzo and their regional favourite son? I am shocked. https://t.co/FVa62KxD9G — Charlie (@cbeekeeping) September 22, 2019

Recent wars and leadership wrangles have been attributed to politics, with majority of Jubilee leaders taking their grievances to church and holding fundraiser as a bid to campaign for their diverse agendas.

The church has terribly failed in uniting the country and condemning vices, rather the church leaders have turned and become ore greedy, representing their interests in front of any politician that presents the opportunity.

