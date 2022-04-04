Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Bombaba Borabu MCA Aspirant Attacked By Unknown Men Pronounced Dead

By

Published

Thomas Okari Photo courtesy
Thomas Okari Photo courtesy

Thomas Okari Ontweka was attacked by unknown men whom he believed they were after his life. The MCA aspirant in Bombaba Borabu ward in Kissii county shared the odeal in his facebook. In his social media, he wrote;

”I was attacked this morning by unknown people who were after my life. Even in the hospital bed,the spirit of serving my people is unhurt.”
Few hours later after his post, his friend and supporters recieved the sad news in dismay after he was pronounced dead while recieving treatment.
Consequently, the people of Bombaba recieved the sad news of his demise, they wished him quick recovery. Nonetheless, here are some of the comments;
Namuel Morris Kamwa wrote ”What a horrible thing,they didn’t hurt our votes,Qr kiongozi,praying for you!’
Bakewell Nyasasi  Pole kiongoz.  They have no power over you God is in control,, those are illitrate people they don’t understand the trinity of what they are doing#Esandona Tano Fresh we need a change in Bombaba Ward.
Okari Photo courtesy

                                                                                                  Okari Photo courtesy

Morever, MC Miggy Echambioni broke the news to the people on his facebook page. He wrote;
”I’m speechless one of our own Thomas Ontweka from Bomachoge Borabu is no more. The MCA aspirant for Bombaba Borabu Ward was attacked in his home last night at 2am. Just 2 days to nominations. Amaabera oka. Rest in Power best friend.”

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020