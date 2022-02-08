Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Bonnie Musambi Quits His Radio Job, Announces His Next Move

By

Published

One of the longest serving radio presenter Bonnie Musambi did his last show today. In his post, he announced that he will be leaving the radio job today and only show up next time as a guest.

FB IMG 16443161380511656

Photo courtesy Facebook

However, fans bid him goodbye as he exited his radio job. Netizens termed him as hardworking person who was always passionate about his job.

On his last tweet, he wrote:

“Change, they say is inevitable! Though time has come for me to spread my wings and fly away, I will dearly miss interacting with you all my #Zinga fans every morning!
14 years of Pure Greatness.
Thank you ever so much my people.”

According to his post, Bonnie has served Kenya Boroadcasting Cooperation for over a decade.

However, he is set to join politics. He will be going for one of the seats in Kitui. According to Bonnie, he is ready to serve the people as a leader. Fans congratulated him and promised to give him all the support he needs from them.

His bold move has amused netizens as he was set to join politics. Nonetheless, Bonnie is not the only media personality joining politics in 2022 polls. Those that have already shown interest in politics include Jacque Maribe, Jalang’o and Alex Mwakideu. Jalang’o will be vying for Lang’ata parliamentary seat.

Also read: Celebrities Vying For Political Seats And Their Position

Together with his wife, Bonnie Musambi had opened a radio station Sang’u I’m which was later licensed.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019