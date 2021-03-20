Connect with us

News

Breaking! 2 Dead In Marsabit Plane Crash

Ew6JvJ XAAAbdgi
(KDRTV) – At least two people have been reported dead following a plane crash in Marsabit on Saturday morning.

The small aircraft crashed around Mlima Kofia Mbaya. Rescue operations are underway.

The plane was carrying KCPE exam papers for the Marsabit region.

It is not clear at the moment how many people were on board. The cause of the crash has also not been established.

More to follow…

