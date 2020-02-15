Connect with us
 

Breaking: Former CS Rashid Echesa ready to spill the beans on Millitary Tender proble

Dp William Ruto office broiled in Millitary tender probe.
2 mins ago

Rashid Achesa Arrested For Illegal Military Equipment Deal With Foreigners

The Former Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Mr. Rashid Echesa, is ready to reveal all the details of the tender with Polish investors who accused him of conning them. A detective who spoke to KDRTV on condition of anonymity has claimed that Echesa is more than willing to spill the beans and why the tender was being executed at the Deputy President’s office in Harambee House.

More News to follow

