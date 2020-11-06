Connect with us

News

BREAKING! Joe Biden's Security Beefed up as He Beats Donald Trump to the US Presidency

Joe Bidens Security Has Been Beefed
(KDRTV) – The secret service has beefed up security around Democratic Candidate Joe Biden ahead of his anticipated Presidential win against Donald Trump.

According to the Washington Post, the Secret Service has increased the number of agents around Biden’s Delaware home starting from Friday.

“The additional security for Biden that is expected to begin Friday doesn’t give him a full protective detail that accompanies a president-elect but moves closer in that direction. It remains unclear when the Secret Service would provide that level of security for Biden should he win,” the respectable outlet reported.

It is believed the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has imposed a one nautical mile radius ‘no-fly zone’ over Biden’s Delaware Home as a security measure.

Meanwhile, Biden has moved closer to winning the US Presidential election after edging ahead of Donald Trump in Georgia State. Several outlest have reported Biden is in front by 917 ballots with less than one percent of votes remaining to count.

If he maintains the lead, he will become the first Democratic candidate to win the key state since Bill Clinton in 1992.

Importantly, he will also take the 16 Electoral Ballot votes which will propel him beyond the magical 270 mark.

