News

Breaking! Miguna Miguna Locked out of Nairobi Governor Race

Avatar

By

Published

miguna
Miguna Miguna

(KDRTV) – Thirdway Alliance did not submit lawyer Miguna Miguna’s name to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), KDRTV has reliably learnt.

The party has announced on Monday that the Canadian based lawyer would be its candidate in the forthcoming Parliamentary by-election. But the controversial lawyer’s name was not submitted to IEBC ahead of its deadline for political parties to submit their nominations for candidates on or before Monday this week.

This means that Miguna is not in the race in the poll slated fore but February 18.

Miguna’s nomination had raised a storm in the Thirdway Alliance, with party leader Ekuro Aukot claiming that he was not consulted.

The self-proclaimed General has been campaigning on social media on the platform of ridding Nairobi of cartels.

20 candidates submitted their names to IEBC on Monday. Jubilee Party has the highest number of interested members headlined by former Dagorreti South MP Dennis Waweru and businesswoman Agnes Kagure.

As it had earlier been announced, ODM has not fielded any names to IEBC. The Orange Party will support the Jubilee candidate in the spirit of handshake.

Despite announcing that she would be running as a Hustler candidate in the race, former Starehe MP Margaret Wanjiru’s name is also not on the list of names submitted to IEBC.

Former Nairobi clerk Philip Kisia’s name is also missing from the list submitted to IEBC.

Kisia was unveiled as the People Empowerment Party candidate this week. The outfit is associated with Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria.

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu is also in the list of names submitted to IEBC. Waititu will be disqualified after the commission chair Wafula Chebukati announced on Wednesday that impeached leaders cannot be allowed to seek political office

 

