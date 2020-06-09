BREAKING NEWS: Burundi President Dies Of “Cardiac Arrest”

(KDRTV)- Eastern Africa community is mourning the demise of Burundi`s president Pierre Nkurunzinza, aged 55, who has died of cardiac arrest- reports the government

Reports indicate that Nkurunzinza was admitted to hospital on Saturday after feeling unwell.

His condition later improved but on Monday, he had a cardiac arrest and efforts to rescue him were futile

KDRTV understands that the president was due to step out of power in August.

According our previous reports, the president`s veiled efforts to vie for presidency for the third round stormed the country into political divides marred with choas