News
BREAKING NEWS: Burundi President Dies Of “Cardiac Arrest”
(KDRTV)- Eastern Africa community is mourning the demise of Burundi`s president Pierre Nkurunzinza, aged 55, who has died of cardiac arrest- reports the government
Reports indicate that Nkurunzinza was admitted to hospital on Saturday after feeling unwell.
His condition later improved but on Monday, he had a cardiac arrest and efforts to rescue him were futile
KDRTV understands that the president was due to step out of power in August.
According our previous reports, the president`s veiled efforts to vie for presidency for the third round stormed the country into political divides marred with choas