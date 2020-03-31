BREAKING: Retired Archbishop Ndingi Mwana a’Nzeki Passes On

(KDRTV) – Retired Catholic Archbishop Raphael Ndingi Mwana a’Nzeki has passed on, his Eminence Cardinal John Njue has announced.

Mwana a’Nzeki died on Tuesday morning.

“A sombre morning as His Eminence John Cardinal Njue has announced the passing on of His Grace Archbishop Emeritus Raphael Ndingi Mwana a’Nzeki. Let us pray for the repose of his soul,” reads a message on the Archdiocese of Nairobi’s Facebook page.



He has been struggling with poor health and old age. He was 88 years.

The archbishop will be remembered for his fearlessness.

Go well Archbishop Emeritus Ndingi Mwana'a Nzeki. You've served not just your flock, but Kenya and humanity with a exemplary humility, valor, love and commitment to freedom and justice, fought well and won. From God we all come and to Him is our return.

He entered the national limelight when he opposed the Kanu government’s directive that forced voters to queue or line up behind their candidate.

In 1992, he also risked his life after he supported the victims of tribal clashes in Rift Valley.

More to follow…