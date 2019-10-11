Breaking: Tob Cohen Widow And Murder Suspect Sarah Wairimu Released on Sh4m Bond

Sarah Wairimu, the widow to the Late Dutch Business tycoon Tob Cohen, has been released on Sh4M bond, or Cash Bail of Sh2M.

Wairimu has been in custody for 40 days following the brutal murder of her husband whose body was found in a septic tank.

The case was ruled on Friday morning after a bond application had been made, with Justice Stella Mutuku setting up terms needed to be adhered to and followed.

“I have considered the compelling reasons,” Mutuku said.

READ ALSO: Sarah Cohen Lawyer Accuses DCI Of Leaking Information Regarding President Uhuru’s Cousin In The Case

First, the suspect Wairimu has been ordered to provide testimonials from her parents who will host her in the period between which the case will be conducted as well as self proclaimed testimonials on how she was going to sustain herself in the period.

Ideally, she has been banned from having any access to her matrimonial home or go anywhere near the businesses that were operated by the deceased, whether jointly owned or not.

According to Justice Mutuku, she has been banned from interfering with any witnesses directly or indirectly, with the DCI ordered to hold on to her passport.

