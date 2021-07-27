Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Bungoma Man Digs Own Grave, Ready To Commit Suicide To Avoid Paying Ksh 15,000 Debt

By

Published

bugnoma
Juma opted to dig his own grave because he was broke and couldn't pay the debt

A 46-year-old man in Namakhele village, Kabuchai constituency, Bungoma County left residents in shock after opting to dig his own grave and later commit suicide to avoid paying a Ksh 15,000 debt.

Martin Juma confessed that he wanted to commit suicide because he owes different people in the area money and they were pestering him to pay up.

Juma, who is jobless, said that he therefore saw no point in being alive a reason why he opted to dig his own grave and take his life.

bunogma

Juma opted to dig his own grave because he was broke and couldn’t pay the debt

The incident attracted a huge crowd of locals comes only a few days after a middle-aged man in the same location slaughtered a cow and drank its blood then disappeared.

Area Chief Bonface Ndiera, who rushed to the area after word reached him, said that such cases have been on the rise in the area and asked pastors to intervene and pray for the area residents’ deliverance.

Kizito Lukorito, an elder, said that according to the Luhya customs when a person is found digging his own grave he should be severely beaten and a black sheep slaughtered to cleanse bad spirits before a banana trunk is buried in the grave.

“If the above custom is not performed, then the family risks losing a close family member,” he said.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya and International News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019