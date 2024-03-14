Connect with us

News

Cabinet Announces 5 Measures To Secure Airbnbs, Lodgings

The Cabinet on Wednesday, March 13 sanctioned five measures to secure residential apartments, lodgings, and Airbnb rentals.

In a cabinet meeting chaired by President William Ruto at State House Nairobi, the top decision-making organ took note of public concerns on the surging cases of murder happening at Airbnbs.

“In response to public concerns arising from the alarming increase in crimes against persons, including murder, within short-term lease facilities such as furnished residential apartments, lodgings, and Airbnb rentals; Cabinet sanctioned a raft of measures to enhance security in such premises,” a dispatch from State House read in part.

The Cabinet ordered that short-term stay houses should Maintain Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) Cameras in all common areas and ensure that the footage is recorded, stored, and can be retrieved if the need arises.

The management of the facilities is also required to maintain an updated register documenting the verified identity of persons entering and exiting the premises as supported by proper identification documents; together with the time of entry and exit from the premises.

GIj3CCiW8AA7ed9

They should also maintain a current and accurate log of all vehicles, rickshaws, and motorcycles entering or departing from the premises.

The Cabinet also directed the premises to be guarded by a properly registered private security service provider.

Further, the Cabinet agreed that furnished residential apartments, lodgings, and Airbnb rentals should maintain a security occurrence book to record daily significant incidents and notable events relating to the safety and security of residents, guests, and service providers.

There has been a surge in femicide cases across the country in 2024 with recent cases including the brutal murder of Starlet Wahu Mwangi, Rita Waeni, and the tragic death of Malkia.

