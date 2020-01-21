Prof. Magoha hunting for students who missed to join Form one

The Cabinet Secretary for Education Prof. George Magoha personally went to look for the KCPE candidate who sat for last years exams but failed to report to High School.

The Student who lives with her Parents in Kibra got a surprise when they got a knock at their door and guess who was standing on their door, Prof. Magoha, the candidate was eventually admitted at Karen C High School.

The No nonsense Cabinet Secretary made it his responsibility to ensure that all candidates transition to Form one as per the Government’s directive. Early this year he made it a mandatory exercise for all candidates to be assisted by their local Local Chiefs and Sub-chiefs to move from village to village and ensure all students join form one.

The Ministry of Education and that of Interior have been coordinating this efforts to make the exercise a success in the whole Country irrespective of performance and the areas where the Candidates sat for their exams.