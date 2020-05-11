Health
China Reports17 New Cases Of Coronavirus, Shulan City Closed
(KDRTV)-The Chinese city of Shulan has been put under lockdown as China reports 17 news cases of coronavirus after the country seemingly healed from the coronavirus
Out of the 17 new positive cases of coronavirus, 5 were reported in Wahun city which was the epicenter of the deadly virus that causes a respiratory disease called COVID-19
In Shulan city, 11 new positive cases were reported and all were linked to a laundrywoman who has infected her husband, sisters, and some other family members.
All of the 11 new patients have no recent history of travel
Since then, the Chinese authorities have announced that all public places in the city have been closed and all residents have been advised to stay at home
Again, the authorities have suspended public transport and the city has been classified as high risk
KDRTV understands that the new infections in China have set the Chinese social media into ablaze with many citizens speculating how the woman contracted the virus
A section of the Chinese nationals in the city have also expressed their worries in what they say that the virus draws closer and closer each day
Shulan city is located in Jilin province which sits on the border with North Korea which claims to have not reported any positive case of coronavirus
However, many observers have accused North Korea of covering up the outbreak of the coronavirus
At the same time, the outbreak of the coronavirus has further widened the rift between China and the US as the US blames China of covering the early warnings about the outbreak of the virus