Kenyans Who Were Stranded In China Arrive Home

Kenyans stranded in China arrives home today morning

(KDRTV)-Kenyans who were stranded in China after the deadly coronavirus hit the world has arrived in Nairobi.

Flight KQ 883 left Guangzhou Baiyun International airport on Saturday, May 9, at 8.27 pm and touched down at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA)  a few minutes before 3 am on Sunday, May, 10

Kenyan ambassador to China Sarah Serem was in the Chinese airport to see off over 160 Kenyans

Kenya`s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that the flight had at least 160 Kenyans aboard

KDRTV understands that pressure to bring Kenyans back from Chine started mounting after reports emerged that African

Since then the Kenyan government expressed its worries about the expenses of bringing home Kenyans stranded in foreign countries

It is in the news that sections of Africans were blamed for the constant spread of coronavirus in the country between Mid-March 2020 and April 2020

 

 

 

