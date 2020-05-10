Kenyans Who Were Stranded In China Arrive Home

(KDRTV)-Kenyans who were stranded in China after the deadly coronavirus hit the world has arrived in Nairobi.

Flight KQ 883 left Guangzhou Baiyun International airport on Saturday, May 9, at 8.27 pm and touched down at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) a few minutes before 3 am on Sunday, May, 10

Kenya`s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that the flight had at least 160 Kenyans aboard

KDRTV understands that pressure to bring Kenyans back from Chine started mounting after reports emerged that African

Since then the Kenyan government expressed its worries about the expenses of bringing home Kenyans stranded in foreign countries

#KQ883 from Guangzhou, China is now back home. It's always a pleasure to be of service to our country and our fellow Kenyans. Karibuni Nyumbani pic.twitter.com/oZQXEdhDLo — Kenya Airways (@KenyaAirways) May 10, 2020

It is in the news that sections of Africans were blamed for the constant spread of coronavirus in the country between Mid-March 2020 and April 2020