Concerns as Moi University Comrades Spend Days Without Food

Moi University

(KDRTV) – Moi University students are starving, the institution’s management has revealed.

Students, at the institution located in the outskirts of Eldoret Town, are going for days without food because they cannot afford it.

A memo from the Dean of students has directed all affected comrades to reach the office for assistance. Students are also supposed to seek help during their chosen representatives.

“It has come to our notice that there are several students who are starving and have been going without meals for some days,” reads part of the memo sent to all students on Monday.

The memo has raised concern about the hardships that university students are facing in Kenya. Most Kenyans who commented on the topic claimed that the starvation at Moi University is happening across all Kenyan Universities.

The majority of Kenyan students depend on Higher Education Loans to cater for their personal and academic needs. However, the money they receive is barely enough due to the higher cost of living.

Sometimes the government also delays in disbursing the loans, plunging students into crisis. The COVID-19 pandemic has also affected students as most parents lost their sources of livelihood during the lockdown.

We hope the government will intervene and help salvage the situation before comrades turn to desperate means to survive.

