Controversy As Suspect In Priest Murder Claims To Be His Lover

The brutal murder of Catholic Priest Father Michael Kyengo, has left the country in awe after his body was discovered buried in a shallow grave days after his disappearance.

However, new controversies surrounding the case and ongoing investigations reveals astounding details, making it hard for the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to crack the case.

According to the star, the DCI detectives have linked the death of the priest to money and relationship, with the main suspect 25-year-old Michael Muthini claiming to have been in a romantic relationship with the deceased.

This revelation has thrown the investigators off balance and back to the drawing board, as the Nursery school trained teacher confirmed to have been engrossed in a deep romantic relationship with the priest.

The postmortem results that were conducted on the priest body revealed that he died of stab wounds that were deep and made him loose a lot of blood.

Ideally, the preliminary investigation into the death revealed that Kyengo was killed in a rented house occupied by the suspect, where a knife that was used to stab him was recovered.

The knife recovered is believed to have been used to slit Kyengo’s neck, and stab him twice on the stomach causing his death.

The Investigators are now confused and contemplating to conduct another autopsy to ascertain whether there was sexual intercourse before the murder.

The suspect, Michael Muthini is said to have known the Priest since 2008 in Machakos and the two had since maintained contact, selling cereals and singing in the catholic choir with other believers terming him as a staunch catholic.

Another suspect has been identifies, Solomon Mutava aged 44 a boda boda rider suspected to have drove the priest’s vehicle from Embu to Malindi.

A senior church official is also up for scrutiny after investigations revealed that he was in very bad terms with the priest.