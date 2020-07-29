CORONAVIRUS: China Reports 101 News Cases, Highest Number In Last 3 Months

(KDRTV)-Reports unveil that on Wednesday, July 29, 101 more people in Mainland China have contracted the novel coronavirus, the highest surge in about the last 3 1/2 months ago, proclaimed the National Health Commission

KDRTV also recognizes that other Asian nations also recorded a wave in the cases of coronavirus

According to the Commission, most of the local infections were reported in the region of Xinjiang which had 89 cases.

It is reported by the Commission that about a half of the pages were asymptomatic infections

Read also: Countries That Have Not Confirmed Any Case Of Coronavirus

This prompted a response from A Chinese central government task force which said that officials and businesses must reconsider the way they think about artifices for future coronavirus containment and start focusing on how they will live with the virus.

According to the State s Council s joint prevention and control liaison group of Hubei province where the virus originated, urged officials to change their assumptions and strategies in economic and social development considering “profound and long-lasting impact” of the world enemy

“From now on, we will be under the constant shadow of the epidemic. Like on rainy days, we have to spare one hand holding the umbrella and continue working using the other hand,” the liaison group stated in a publication made on Monday in People’s Daily.

About a month ago, China seemingly overcame the virus, however, they could be the second wave of infections after China protested about imported cases a few days after discharging all patients from various health systems

Read also: COVID-19: Kenya Records 544 More Infections, 113 Recoveries, 12 Deaths

Since the outbreak of the virus, the fissure between the US and China has stretched and recently, the two giant countries have locked horns over closure on consulates