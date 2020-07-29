Countries That Have Not Confirmed Any Case Of Coronavirus

(KDRTV)-Coronavirus which induces a respiratory disease know as COID-19 has been labeled a pandemic, nevertheless, several countries are yet to confirm any case.

The novel virus originated in China`s Wahun city a seafood market and by December 2019, the virus was confined to China.

A few weeks later, the virus spread to various parts of the world and so far at least 188 countries have reported cases of the virus

Read also: COVID-19: Kenya Records 544 More Infections, 113 Recoveries, 12 Deaths

Scientists and experts unveiled that the disease can be spread from a droplet of body fluids such as saliva and mucus

Health authorities around the globe have obligated their citizens to perceive coronavirus containment restrictions such as keeping social distance, wearing a face mask, and washing hands.

A few countries have also imposed lockdowns as well as curfews as some shut down eateries and bars; some countries have also closed education systems to inspire the battle against coronavirus

According to Johns Hopkins University, at least 16. 7 million people have contracted the virus and the global death toll is more than 660, 000. A the same time more 9.7 million patients have recovered from various health care systems

Due to seemingly falling health systems various governance has resolved to home-based health care.

So far, the following countries have not reported any case of coronavirus;

Kiribati Marshall Islands Micronesia Nauru North Korea Palau Samoa Solomon Islands Tonga Turkmenistan Tuvalu Vanuatu

Read also: High Flying Kenyan Striker Joins English Side

KDRTV understands that experts have raised solicitudes over reports being given by some countries, for instance, experts have cast doubts over whether North Korea has reported any case or not