Coronavirus; President Kenyatta Orders Night Curfew

Presidential Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered a daily curfew which will kick off on Friday as from 7PM to 5AM.

In a Press address from State House, he asked Kenyans to follow and respect orders issued by the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Health.

Speaking from State House the President told Kenyans that they did not have an option but follow the rules placed by the government.

“Fellow Kenyans I want to reiterate that we have taken these basic measures to protect lives and if they are deemed to be inadequate, we shall be forced to take more drastic measures,” President Kenyatta said.

The Head of State said that Kenyans had ignored the calls and orders that have been put to place and said that if this goes on extra force will be applied.

Other orders that the Head of State issued include; stopping all the public and private mass transport from 7PM – 6AM, all commercial outlets including malls closed from 5PM – 6AM, full closure Friday and Saturday, full closure of all restaurants, cafes, bars, nightclubs, food outlets can do delivery only, suspension of all government-to-citizen services except Ministry of Health and closure of all youth centers.

President Kenyatta has stated that he would address the nation at 5PM which he failed to and led to public outcry.

Kenya has so far confirmed 25 cases of the Coronavirus since the first case was reported two weeks ago.