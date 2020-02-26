Could Killing Of Kenei Attached To Echesa`s Military Equipment Illegal Deal

KDRTV confirmed that Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei, the officer attached to the Deputy President`s office died after he was shot once on the chin and the bullet exited through the head

This is according to the post-mortem that was overseen by three family doctors and two others from the government.

The report was released on Wednesday by the government pathologist Dr. Johansen Oduor

According to Mr. Oduor, the remains of Keneni started to decompose by the time it was discovered meaning that he had been killed about 1-2 days ago

However, the said that it is not apparent whether the deceased died out of homicide or suicide, adding he will visit the scene to reveal more information about the death

Could Kenei`s Death Be Related to the Illegal Military Equipment Deal?

Reports have revealed Kenei was the company of two police officers who are colleagues but were summoned in the military equipment illegal deal

A few days before Kenei was killed, he had had a long talk with former sports CS Rashid Echesa and that is why he is a prime suspect in the case.

The deceased was also attached to the Deputy President office where Echesa engaged some foreign investors for 30 minutes over the illegal military equipment deal

Again, those who came first to the scene noticed that there was no blood at the scene something that puzzled many people

As it stands, KDRTV understands that there is suspicion about the Kenei`s demise and the illegal military equipment deal that was transacted in the DP Ruto`s office