Kenei Died Two Days Before His Body was Found

(KDRTV) – Police Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei’s body was discovered two days after he had died, an autopsy report has revealed.

A postmortem on Kenei’s body was conducted at the Chiromo Mortuary on Wednesday, after being postponed two times.

According to Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor, Kenei died from the impact of a single gunshot wound to his head.

There was no sign of struggle before his death.

However, the report has not established whether the AP officer killed himself or there was foul play in his death.

Kenei’s body was found in his house in Imara Daima Estate on Thursday last week.

The officer, who was working at Deputy President William Ruto’s Harambee Annex Office, had been at work until late on Tuesday. He even called his wife.

This means that Kenei could have been killed anytime between Tuesday night and Wednesday evening.

Before his death, Kenei had been earmarked as a key state witness in the infamous Ksh40 billion fake firearms scandal which has seen ex-sports CS Rashid Echesa charged in court.

On Wednesday, the Daily Nation newspaper reported that Kenei had fallen out with close associates of the DP and was seeking a transfer away from Harambee Annex.

According to the newspaper, Kenei reached out to a Cabinet Secretary, who is believed to be a close associate of the DP, and asked him to facilitate his transfer from the ODP.

However, the CS advised him not to seek a transfer because Ruto had a lot of trust in him.

