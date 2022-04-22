Court Stops UDA From Holding Repeat Polls In Roysambu

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has suffered a setback after the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal stopped it from submitting new names of nominees to the election commission for gazettement for the Roysambu parliamentary seat and four Nairobi MCA vacancies.

The Tribunal barred the UDA from presenting to the electoral commission nominees for the parliamentary seat and the Nairobi City Central Ward, California Ward, Pumwani Ward, and Ngara Ward seats awaiting the outcome of a court hearing on a plea filed by party aspirants.

“That the respondents are hereby restrained from presenting or submitting to IEBC any provisional nomination certificate that may be issued in respect of nominations exercise of April 20, 2022, pending the hearing and determination of this matter on the question of the validity of the provisional nominations certificates already issued to the complainants herein,” part of the tribunal read.

This came after Petitioners led by UDA Roysambu parliamentary aspirant Wanjohi Njoroge and MCA aspirants Peter Munge (Nairobi Central Ward), Hashim Kimani (California Ward), Paul Irungu (Pumwani Ward), and Cyrus Ndirangu (Ngara) asked the court to declare the UDA’s public notice dated April 17, 2022, inviting repeat nominations in Roysambu as null and void.

Read Also: Details of UDA Party’s New Headquarters in Ngong Road