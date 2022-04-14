Details of UDA Party’s New Headquarters in Ngong Road

The United Democratic Party (UDA) which is allied to Deputy President William Ruto has acquired a new building to set up its head quarters ahead of the August general elections.

The 5 storey building is known as Edulink and is located along Ngong road.

The Pangani-style edifice, similar to Jubilee’s, will house the party’s leader, chairman, and secretary general’s offices.

According to sources, the party purchased the structure last month.

The DP, as party leader, will take up residence on the third floor alongside party chairman Johnstone Muthama.

The DP and Muthama’s spacious and opulent offices are now undergoing renovations.

The fourth floor will be used by Secretary-General Veronica Maina.

Also Read Inside DP William Ruto’s Ksh 1.5 Billion Residence in Eldoret With an Artificial Lake [PHOTOS]

The remaining floors will be occupied by other party officials and workers.

The DP has conducted the most of his political operations and coordinated them from his official Karen official residence.

Currently, the Ruto-led party has its Hustler Center offices in Nairobi’s upmarket Kilimani estate.

The purchase of the new headquarters follows allegations that the government intends to vacate the DP from the Karen residence for renovations.

Also Read