COVID-19: Boris Johnson Releases Statement After Testing Positive

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that he will continue to lead the country’s response to the dreaded Coronavirus on video call after testing positive for the virus.

A statement from the UK Government said that Boris had taken a test on the advice of Professor Chris Whitty, England’s Chief Medical Officer.

This is after he developed mild symptoms.

“Over the last 24 hours, I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this,” Boris said in a statement shared on social media.

Boris becomes the second highest British official to test positive for the virus after Prince Charles confirmed he had COVID-19 on Wednesday.

“In accordance with government and medical advice, the prince and the duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland,” read a statement.”The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing,” the statement further said.

The UK has confirmed more than 11.000 cases of the virus with at least 578 deaths.