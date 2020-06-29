COVID-19: Kenya Records 120 More Infections, 42 Recoveries, 1 Death

(KDRTV)-Kenya`s Health Ministry Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Dr. Rashid Aman on Monday, June 29 announced that 120 more people contracted the novel coronavirus bringing the national tally to 6,190

The new figures were reordered after 2,221 samples were tested in the last 24 hours

“The bulk is still Nairobi and Mombasa and Busia is third due to the border points. It’s only a matter of time before all counties report cases,” he said on Monday.

According to the CAS, out of the new COVID-19 patients, 115 are Kenyans while five are foreign nationals.

The new cases were distributed as follows;

Nairobi-67 Mombasa-17 Kajiado-9 Machakos-9 Kiambu-8 Uasin Gishu-6 Nakuru-2 Narok-2

Out of the new patients, 84 are males while 36 are females

At the same time, the CAS announced that one more person succumbed to the respiratory disease raising the number of fatalities to 144

“This was a 64 year old patient from Mombasa who was diabetic,” Dr. Aman said.

Dr. Aman also announced that 42 more people have recovered from the deadly disease and have been discharged from various health facilities across the country