CS Amina Mohammed’s Brother Dies in India

Jibril Mohammed
Sports CS Amina Mohammed has lost her brother  Esmael Mohamed Jibril who passed away on Monday.

He was receiving treatment at a hospital in India.

Mr Jibril was a prominent businessman within Nairobi City. He is the brains behind the famous Java coffee houses in East Africa. He was also associated with Jibram investments.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has eulogized Mr Jibril as a highly motivated and gifted entrepreneur whose successful businesses employed hundreds of young Kenyans.

“As a country, we will forever owe a debt of gratitude to Mohamed for his role in making Kenya a better economy and, especially for the job opportunities he created for our people through his successful commercial interests,” the President said.

