CS Amina Mohammed’s Brother Dies in India

Sports CS Amina Mohammed has lost her brother Esmael Mohamed Jibril who passed away on Monday.

He was receiving treatment at a hospital in India.

Mr Jibril was a prominent businessman within Nairobi City. He is the brains behind the famous Java coffee houses in East Africa. He was also associated with Jibram investments.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has eulogized Mr Jibril as a highly motivated and gifted entrepreneur whose successful businesses employed hundreds of young Kenyans.

1/2 President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family, relatives and friends of Nairobi entrepreneur Esmael Mohamed Jibril who passed away Monday. Read More: https://t.co/0htJkt5yPC — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) March 1, 2021

“As a country, we will forever owe a debt of gratitude to Mohamed for his role in making Kenya a better economy and, especially for the job opportunities he created for our people through his successful commercial interests,” the President said.