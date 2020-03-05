DCI Kinoti Exposes Ruto’s Lies in Echesa’s Fake Firearms Scandals

(KDRTV) – Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti has revealed that es-sports CS Rashid Echesa spent more than one hour at the Deputy President William Ruto’s Harambee Annex Office on the day he went to sign the fake firearms scandal.

Kinoti, who briefed journalists on Thursday, said that CCTV footage showed Echesa and the two foreigners whom he had scammed spent one hour and 22 minutes at Harambee Annex.

CCTV footage shows Ex-Sports CS Echesa and other suspects were in DP Ruto's Harambee Annex office for 1hr 22mins and not 23 mins, DCI boss Kinoti says. pic.twitter.com/aHMjeFyQXP — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) March 5, 2020

Last month, Ruto claimed that Echesa was at his office for only 23 minutes. He distanced himself from the Ksh39 billion fake firearms scandal. He claimed he had nothing to do with the scandal.

“My office does NOT procure for any ministry/department. Question: other than 23min in Annex, for months, which government offices involved in the ‘tender’ did the scammers visit? Did they access DOD? Who facilitated? Who did they meet? Get the truth. Forget the sponsored NONSENSE in media,” Ruto said on his Twitter handle.

ODP does NOT procure for any ministry/department. Question:other than 23min in Annex,for months,which government offices involved in the 'tender' did the scammers visit? Did they access DOD? Who facilitated? Who did they meet? Get the truth.Forget the sponsored NONSENSE in media — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) February 16, 2020

On Thursday, Kinoti also seemed to suggest that Police Sergeant Kipyegon Kinoti could have been murdered over his involvement in the case. He said that CCTV footage at Harambee Annex was altered not to show Kenei’s involvement.

He said Kenei was killed and his death stage-managed to look like a suicide.

Happening Now: Kenei murder probe: DP Ruto's office guard Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei was murdered, DCI boss Kinoti says scene tampered with to make it appear like suicide. pic.twitter.com/3iOS8rP8WP — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) March 5, 2020

Detectives are still trying to find Kenei’s killers.

