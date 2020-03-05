Connect with us
 

DCI Kinoti Exposes Ruto’s Lies in Echesa’s Fake Firearms Scandals

Ruto and Echesa
Ruto and Echesa (Courtesy)

(KDRTV) – Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti has revealed that es-sports CS Rashid Echesa spent more than one hour at the Deputy President William Ruto’s Harambee Annex Office on the day he went to sign the fake firearms scandal.

Kinoti, who briefed journalists on Thursday, said that CCTV footage showed Echesa and the two foreigners whom he had scammed spent one hour and 22 minutes at Harambee Annex.

Last month, Ruto claimed that Echesa was at his office for only 23 minutes. He distanced himself from the Ksh39 billion fake firearms scandal. He claimed he had nothing to do with the scandal.

Read Also: Is this the Right Time to Arrest Ruto?

“My office does NOT procure for any ministry/department. Question: other than 23min in Annex, for months, which government offices involved in the ‘tender’ did the scammers visit? Did they access DOD? Who facilitated? Who did they meet? Get the truth. Forget the sponsored NONSENSE in media,” Ruto said on his Twitter handle.

On Thursday, Kinoti also seemed to suggest that Police Sergeant Kipyegon Kinoti could have been murdered over his involvement in the case. He said that CCTV footage at Harambee Annex was altered not to show Kenei’s involvement.

He said Kenei was killed and his death stage-managed to look like a suicide.

Detectives are still trying to find Kenei’s killers.

