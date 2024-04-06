Connect with us

Details Of DP Gachagua’s Visit To Rwanda

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has left for Kigali, Rwanda, to attend the 30th commemoration of the 1994 Genocide Against the Tutsi.

DP Gachagua was seen off on Saturday, April 6 afternoon by the Chief of Defence Forces Francis Ogolla.

The Deputy President, who will represent President William Ruto, will join Heads of State and Government, envoys and heads of delegations, and the people of Rwanda at the commemoration dubbed ‘Kwibuka 30’ on Sunday.

Gachagua is leading a delegation that includes Members of Parliament, PS for the Diaspora Roseline Njogu, and two university student leaders. The students are Justise Badali, president of Muranga University of Technology, and Ngugi Mwaura a student leader at Pwani University.

The theme of this year’s commemoration is  “Remember-Unite-Renew”. This will mark the start of week-long activities commemorating the Genocide that claimed over one million lives in 100 days (from April to July 1994).

Later in the evening, the Deputy President will meet and engage with  Kenyans living and working in Rwanda for dinner at the Serena Hotel in Kigali. Among other issues, the discussions will focus on improving the diaspora experience, and investment across various sectors as outlined under the  Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

Apart from explaining what the Ruto administration is doing to increase the efficiency registration and renewal of documents, the Deputy President will also share plans for the close involvement of Kenyans in the diaspora in trade, democratic processes, and governance of the country.

Already the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs is engaged in public participation on the Kenya Diaspora Policy 2024.

The Diaspora engagement will also be part of the platform for listening to the Kenyans in Rwanda. About 8,000 Kenyans are living and working in Rwanda, although only 4,300 are documented.

The MPs accompanying the Deputy President include Deputy Majority leader Owen Mbaya (Kilifi North), Edward Muriu (Gatanga), Veronicah Maina (Nominated Senator), Patrick Munene (Igamba Ngombe), Julius Rutto (Kesses), Parashina Samuel (Kajiado South), John Kaguchia (Mukurwe-ini), Benjamin Langat (Ainamoi), Agnes Pareiyo (Narok North) and former Starehe MP Charles Njagua Jaguar.

Also Read: DP Gachagua Apologises To Mama Ngina, Here Is Why

