Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

DP Gachagua Apologises To Mama Ngina, Here Is Why

By

Published

FotoJet (30)

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Monday, March 25 apologised to former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

Speaking during an interview with Kameme FM at his Karen residence, Gachagua expressed remorse over the disrespectful behaviour exhibited towards Mama Ngina during the 2022 general election campaigns.

The DP pleaded with Mama Ngina to forgive Kenya Kwanza politicians who assaulted her during the period.

“I am sorry for involving Mama Ngina Kenyatta in the last general elections politics. She is our mother. I therefore ask for forgiveness on behalf of our team for any inconvenience caused to her. I will never allow anyone to demean her or anyone from the region,” Gachagua stated.

The DP also emphasised the importance of respecting former President Uhuru Kenyatta, highlighting his significant role within the Kikuyu community.

“He is our son and we love him. I directed the regional leaders to desist from attacking the retired President. We still love him, if he wronged us, that is past and it’s not meaningful as all what we need is peace and unity of our people, ”Gachagua said.

The Deputy President further urged the Mount Kenya Region to embrace unity amidst disunity talks within the region.

“Our unity is our strength and that’s why I keep insisting that our generation should be protected. Anytime we are in the government we need to have unison in our thinking and loving one another,” he stated.

Gachagua also addressed the principle of ‘one man, one vote, and one shilling’, saying the issue will be addressed even if it is not in the NADCO report.

“The ‘one man, one vote, and one shilling’ formula of sharing resources will be addressed even if it is not in the NADCO report. The formula is for fair distribution of resources based on numerical strength. In the national government we have good representation,” he said.

Also Read: Mutahi Ngunyi’s Advice To Ruto After Withdrawal of Mama Ngina’s Security

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020