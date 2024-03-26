DP Gachagua Apologises To Mama Ngina, Here Is Why

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Monday, March 25 apologised to former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

Speaking during an interview with Kameme FM at his Karen residence, Gachagua expressed remorse over the disrespectful behaviour exhibited towards Mama Ngina during the 2022 general election campaigns.

The DP pleaded with Mama Ngina to forgive Kenya Kwanza politicians who assaulted her during the period.

“I am sorry for involving Mama Ngina Kenyatta in the last general elections politics. She is our mother. I therefore ask for forgiveness on behalf of our team for any inconvenience caused to her. I will never allow anyone to demean her or anyone from the region,” Gachagua stated.

The DP also emphasised the importance of respecting former President Uhuru Kenyatta, highlighting his significant role within the Kikuyu community.

“He is our son and we love him. I directed the regional leaders to desist from attacking the retired President. We still love him, if he wronged us, that is past and it’s not meaningful as all what we need is peace and unity of our people, ”Gachagua said.

The Deputy President further urged the Mount Kenya Region to embrace unity amidst disunity talks within the region.

“Our unity is our strength and that’s why I keep insisting that our generation should be protected. Anytime we are in the government we need to have unison in our thinking and loving one another,” he stated.

Gachagua also addressed the principle of ‘one man, one vote, and one shilling’, saying the issue will be addressed even if it is not in the NADCO report.

“The ‘one man, one vote, and one shilling’ formula of sharing resources will be addressed even if it is not in the NADCO report. The formula is for fair distribution of resources based on numerical strength. In the national government we have good representation,” he said.

