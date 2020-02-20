Details of DP Ruto’s crucial letter to the IG Mutyambai over fake military arms deal 

KDRTV-The office of the Deputy President on Wednesday through its chief of staff Ken Osinde wrote a crucial letter to the Inspector General of police Hillary Mutyambai concerning the alleged Sh39 billion fraudulent arms deal which has continued to stir endless debates in the country.

Former Sports and heritage cabinet secretary Rashid Echesa who is one of Deputy President William Ruto’s allies was on Tuesday last week arrested and charged after two gun dealers from

Echo Advanced Technologies company in America accused him of conning them millions of money through a fake tender.

In the case,it is alleged that Echesa led the two businessmen to DP Ruto’s office in Harambee house where the deal was finalized and this has turned Ruto’s office into a crime scene as the Directorate of Criminal Investigations pay more focus in what transpired during the visit on February 13th.

In the letter, the DP Ruto asked the police boss to conduct thorough investigations into the allegations terming it as a security breach.The letter further asked the to take court actions on any worker who will be identified as part of the case.

READ ALSO:DP William Ruto dealt a blow as Mudavadi’s ANC Party join hands with Moi’s KANU

Ruto also called for the scrutiny of immigration documents of the foreigners who have been implicated in the scandal and requested that his office be notified upon the completion of the investigation

“Any officer in our establishment who will be found culpable should be arraigned in court the soonest possible. It is also critical that the investigations be extended to the Immigration Department to provide information on the type of visa issued to the alleged foreigners who were working with the alleged criminals in our country. Urgently take the necessary action and keep this office informed,” reads part of the statement seen by this media house.

Rashid Echesa on his part has denied being involved in the matter and has defended his visit to DP Ruto’s office by saying that the second in command is his personal friend and he therefore does not need any appointment to meet him.

Echesa is currently out on Ksh 1 million Ksh bail and his case will be heard on March 3rd.

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us inquiries, press releases