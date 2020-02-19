DP William Ruto dealt a blow as Mudavadi’s ANC Party join hands with Moi’s KANU

KDRTV-Deputy President William Ruto’s political overtures and calculations in Western Province cut short as Mr. Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani Congress Party refuse to endorse the anticipated merger.

Deputy President now turns to Moses Wetangula’s Ford Kenya to save his face in Western Province as Mudavadi shuns him as a person who cannot be trusted with deals

The behind the scenes and closed-door meetings touted merger between the Deputy President William Ruto and Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress has hit a dead end as Musalia’s Party decides to join hands with Gideon Moi’s KANU.

Emissaries from William Ruto have been working overdrive to strike or hammer a deal with Musalia Mudavadi but it bore no fruits after Musalia refused to forgive Ruto over 2013 presidential race.

Last week insiders from William Ruto’s Party had hinted a deal which was in the making between ANC and the Tanga Tanga faction of Jubilee party led by Willian Ruto but now its water under the bridge.

A source very close to Musalia Mudavadi disclosed that Mudavadi doesn’t trust William Ruto whom he accuses as the man behind his missed opportunity to clinch the Presidency in the 2013 General elections after he was given a green light by President Kibaki and Uhuru endorsing him as a consensus candidate but was cut short during that time by Ruto and his allies who vehemently refused to endorse him.

Gideon Moi received the blessings to lead the KANU Party during the burial of his late Father at Kabarak on Wednesday last week.

His Elder Brother Raymond Moi passed the baton (Rungu) to him to be leader of the independence party which his dad was the leader for so many years as a President before he officially retired from politics and embarked on large scale flower farming in Nakuru county.

Mr.Gideon Moi who is the current senator for Baringo county, has a hurdle a head as he battles the Deputy President’s clout in Rift Valley who has a huge political following and command.

